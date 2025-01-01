52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Cider

Tesco Says 'Dry January' Boosts No-And Low-Alcohol Drink Sales

Carlsberg Agrees To Acquire Canada's Waterloo Brewing

Carlsberg has entered into an agreement with Canada's Waterloo Brewing Ltd to acquire all its issued and outstanding common shares for approximately CAD 14...

Distell Profits Rise On South African Demand For Alcoholic Drinks

South African drinks maker Distell, set to be taken over by Dutch beverage company Heineken, said its full-year profit rose by 36.7%, as consumers bought m...

