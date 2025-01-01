Dave Lewis
Tesco Retains Limit Of Three Items Per Shopper On Every SKU
Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis has said that a store-wide limit on three items per shopper, for every SKU available in its outlets, is remaining in place...
In Turbulent Times, Tesco's New Boss Has Something To Build On
When the little known Ken Murphy takes over next year as CEO of Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, he will inherit something current boss Dave Lewis d...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com