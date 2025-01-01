52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Drought

Coffee Market On Edge After Brazil Traders Seek Creditor Protection

Wine Wins, Crops Lose, As Farmers Grapple With Record Balkans Heat

Balkan wine growers say hot weather has boosted the sugar content in their grapes, but corn, soy, sunflowers and some vegetables can be devastated, farmers...

Sunflower Oil Dethrones Olive Oil In Spain's Kitchens As Prices Soar

Sunflower oil has dethroned olive oil as king of the kitchen in Spain, the world's largest olive oil producer, as rising prices force consumers to switch t...

