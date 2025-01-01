Dunnes Stores
Irish Grocery Sales Rise Despite Gloomy Summer Weather: Kantar
Take-home grocery sales in Ireland registered a 3.4% increase in the four weeks to 9 June with store trips up 1.5%, according to the latest data from Kanta...
Irish Grocery Sales Boosted By Good Weather On May Bank Holiday: Kantar
Take-home grocery sales in Ireland saw an increase of 4.7% in the four weeks to 12 May 2024, according to the latest data from Kantar.
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com