Easter Boosts Irish Grocery Sales In Latest Four Weeks: Kantar

Take-home grocery sales in Ireland increased by 4% in the four weeks to 14 April 2024 as shoppers spent more in-store than usual in preparation for Easter and school holidays, according to the latest data from Kantar.

Volumes per trip increased by 0.4% as did store visits (+1%), with shoppers making 21.5 trips on average during this period. The average price per pack grew more marginally at 0.7%.

Despite an increase in value sales, grocery price inflation was the main driving factor behind the increase rather than increased purchasing, Kantar added.

Grocery inflation dropped 12.9 percentage points to 2.9% in the 12 weeks to 14 April 2024, data showed.

Emer Healy, business development director at Kantar stated, “This is the twelfth month in a row that there’s been a drop in grocery inflation, so more good news for consumers. It’s the lowest inflation level we have seen since March 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What’s more, our latest pressure group survey shows that Irish consumers have a more positive outlook with fewer people struggling financially thanks to the easing of inflationary pressures. Around a quarter of shoppers admit they are still struggling, and while this is still significant, it’s a big improvement on the 32% who reported the same last October.”

Consumer Trends

Around a quarter of the sales (24.9%) were for items on promotion, indicating that shoppers in Ireland continued to hunt for value.

In addition, more than 43% of value sales for Easter eggs were on promotional products, Kantar added.

Sales of own label products grew ahead of the market at 6.5% year-on-year, holding value share just shy of 48%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shoppers spent an additional €97 million year-on-year on the category in the latest 12 weeks.

Premium own-label ranges saw shoppers spending an additional €18.7 million year on year, with growth of 12.9% when compared to the year-ago period.

Branded products registered growth of 3.9% in the latest 12 weeks, slightly behind the total market.

Easter Sales

Emer Healy added, “An early Easter didn’t affect seasonal confectionery sales this year as spending topped €23.9 million for the first time ever in the days leading up to Easter Sunday. While rising prices played a major role, the number of chocolate Easter eggs sold in the seven days to Easter was also 22% higher than this time last year with nearly 34% of Irish consumers buying one during this period.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A record €9.9 million was spent on Easter eggs alone, while many also opted for hot cross buns with shoppers spending over €1 million over the week, up 7.7% on last spring.”

Online sales increased 19.5% year-on-year with shoppers spending an additional €33 million on the channel.

New shoppers contributed an additional €14.1 million to online performance alongside more frequent and larger trips.

Top Retailers

Dunnes Stores emerged as Ireland's top retailer with a market share of 23.9% and 8% year-on-year growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chain was boosted by more frequent trips, up 4.1%, together with the addition of new shoppers, which contributed a combined €32.8 million to its overall performance.

Tesco ranked second with 23% of the market, up 7.6% year-on-year. The retailer saw the strongest trip frequency growth, up 8.9% year-on-year, which contributed an additional €62.3 million to their overall performance.

With a market share of 20.4% and growth of 3.5%, SuperValu emerged third.

Once again, the retailer saw shoppers make the most trips in-store at an average of 21.8 trips. It also saw the strongest growth in volume per trip of 5.8%, which contributed an additional €37.4 million to its overall performance.

Lidl's market share stood at 13.6%, with growth of 6.4% year on year, while Aldi held 11.5% of the market.