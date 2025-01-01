Global Summit
The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit – Day Two Review
If the first day of The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit was about testing the pulse of the industry, day two was about examining the ways in which retai...
The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit – Day One Review
"A crisis reveals what you are... and what you are capable of." With this comment, Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard captured the mood...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com