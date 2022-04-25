The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit To Focus On 'Resilience and Reinvention'

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Global Summit is set to take place on 20-23 June in Dublin, Ireland, bringing together hundreds of senior leaders together to strengthen collaborative approaches to some of the most urgent challenges facing people and planet.

The four-day Summit provides an opportunity for CEOs, industry experts and opinion leaders to discuss challenges and opportunities facing the consumer landscape, including the next steps in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the importance of purpose-driven business and 'what's next' after COP26.

It will also provide an update on the progress being achieved by the Forum's Coalitions of Action on eight critical areas: forests, human rights, plastics, healthier lives, food waste, food safety, sustainable supply chains and product data.

The event will be the first in-person Global Summit to take place since 2019, and will feature the theme ‘Resilience and Reinvention: Responsible Growth in the New Era’. ESM is a media partner for this year's Summit.

Among the top-level speakers and panellists announced so far are Alexandre Bompard, CEO, Carrefour; Brian McNamara, CEO, GSK Consumer Healthcare; Dame Ellen Macarthur DBE, Ellen MacArthur Foundation; Edmond Scanlon, CEO and Executive Director, Kerry Group; James Quincey, CGF Board Co-Chair & Chairman & CEO, The Coca-Cola Company; Judith McKenna, President and CEO, Walmart International; Noel Keeley, CEO, Musgrave; Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO, L’Oréal and Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director, CGF.

Working Collectively

“With the climate crisis pressing and consumer demands shifting, there has never been a more critical time for businesses to work collectively," commented Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director, CGF.

"The world needs business at its best – and we know that for retailers and consumer goods brands, this means driving healthier and greener behaviours to positively impact people and planet."

Chan added that the Summit offers an ideal platform for transparency, authenticity and building partnerships, as well as furthering positive change across the retail and consumer goods landscape.

"We look forward to hearing from the leaders of the biggest consumer goods companies, and key partners, on how they are delivering impact at scale on issues such as food security and safety, plastics, human rights, deforestation and healthier and more sustainable diets," he added.

For more information, visit www.theconsumergoodsforum.com/events/the-global-summit.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.