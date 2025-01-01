Johnnie Walker
Johnnie Walker Maker Diageo Misses First-Half Sales Estimates
Diageo, the world's top spirits maker, missed first-half sales estimates, as a sharp decline in Latin America weighed on group results.
Diageo's Kenyan Unit Calls Tusker Beer Sale Report 'Market Speculation'
East African Breweries (EABL) has dismissed a media report that its parent company Diageo wants to sell the Tusker beer brand as part of broader cuts.
