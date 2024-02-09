52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Diageo Contributes €13bn Annually To Europe's Economy, Study Finds

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Diageo Contributes €13bn Annually To Europe's Economy, Study Finds

Drinks giant Diageo contributes over €13 billion to Europe’s economy every year, creating jobs for over 200,000 people, a new report from Oxford Economics showed.

The maker of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Baileys and Guinness provides one of the highest value-adds per job relative to the company's size or scale compared with other parts of the total beverage alcohol sector, according to the report.

The sector offers huge growth potential with the EU27+’s (31 countries across continental Europe and the British Isles) spirits trade with the Rest of the World accelerating by 54% between 2012-2022.

Although only one in five alcoholic beverages consumed in the EU+ are spirits, the category contributed €2 in every €5 in export growth from the region, with Diageo playing a key part.

'An Industry Leader'

Jake Kuyer, associate director at Oxford Economics, commented, “Diageo is an industry leader that generates significant economic impact through its operations in Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This has a ripple effect that benefits other industries, with manufacturing, transport, tourism, hospitality, and agriculture all benefiting from its operations, meaning that Diageo’s value is felt across the entire economy.”

The report, Diageo’s Economic Impact in Europe, found that Diageo added €13.2 billion in gross value to the economy.

It includes the upstream impacts from its suppliers and downstream impacts through the distribution and sale of their products in shops, bars, restaurants, and hotels.

For every €1 Diageo received in net sales, it supported a contribution of €3.60 to the GDP of Europe, the report noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Significant Economic And Social Impact'

John Kennedy, Europe President at Diageo, commented: “This report showcases the true extent of Diageo’s significant economic and social impact across the region and demonstrates how important the drinks and hospitality industry is to the economic success and future prosperity of Europe.”

Diageo’s employees are 4.1 times more productive than the average EU27+ worker in terms of contribution to gross domestic product, the study claimed citing data that for every person employed directly by Diageo in 2022, a further 8.7 full-time jobs were supported by its supply spending.

The company employs around 9,000 full-time equivalent staff across 22 countries in the EU27+. It operates 30 distilleries in Scotland; a Dublin-based brewery and distillery; and maturation and packaging facilities in Scotland, England, Ireland and Italy.

In addition is has marketing and supply excellence centres in the Netherlands, a business hub in Hungary, and a global headquarters in central London.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Carlsberg Bets On China, Expensive Beer For Higher Growth Goals
Carlsberg Bets On China, Expensive Beer For Higher Growth Goals
2
Drinks

UK's Naked Wines Names Rodrigo Maza As New CEO
UK's Naked Wines Names Rodrigo Maza As New CEO
3
Drinks

Germany Sees 4.5% Decline In Beer Sales In 2023
Germany Sees 4.5% Decline In Beer Sales In 2023
4
Drinks

Absolut Vodka And Sprite Ready-To-Drink Cocktail Launches In The UK
Absolut Vodka And Sprite Ready-To-Drink Cocktail Launches In The UK

Partner Content

Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

By Diebold Nixdorf

KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

By KNAPP

Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

By Lobster Council of Canada

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com