52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Naked Wines

Naked Wines CFO James Crawford Steps Down

Naked Wines CFO James Crawford Steps Down

Naked Wines Says FY23 Profit To Remain At Top End Of Guidance

Naked Wines Says FY23 Profit To Remain At Top End Of Guidance

Naked Wines Plc expects profit for the full year 2023 at the top end or slightly above its guidance, at around £15-18 million, according to a pre-clo...

Naked Wines 'Laying The Foundation' For Long-Term Growth, Says CEO

Naked Wines is "laying the foundation for a return to [...] sustained, profitable growth", its chief executive Nick Devlin has said, as the group...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com