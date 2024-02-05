UK's Naked Wines Names Rodrigo Maza As New CEO

Naked Wines has named current UK boss Rodrigo Maza as its CEO, replacing Nick Devlin, who abruptly left the role in November amid dwindling sales at the online wine seller.

Serving as the managing director at Naked Wines' UK unit since September 2023, Maza will work with chair Rowan Gormley as CEO designate for the next several months before assuming the role permanently, the company added.

The 40-year-old Spaniard previously worked with Belgium-based beer maker Anheuser-Busch Inbev for over 10 years, before joining Naked Wines last year.

"In his short time with us he has proven his ability to energise his team to get Naked back on the growth path," said Gormley said about Maza.

Weak Sales

Devlin stepped down from the top role in November but continued to serve as the USA president as the online retailer flagged weak sales in the US, its largest market according to the latest annual report.

Gormley, who became executive chair after Devin's resignation will return to his role as non-executive chair upon Maza's appointment.

Maza commented, "The value that Naked delivers to its customers and winemakers is clear and provides a solid foundation to build on. I look forward to working with the team across Naked and getting this amazing company to achieve its full potential."

The company reported an 18% year-on-year decline in revenue at constant currency, to £132.3 million (€154.1 mllion), in the first half of its financial year to 2 October 2023.

This decline was mainly driven by a 16% reduction in repeat customer sales, which, in turn, was driven by a 15% decline in its member base.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.