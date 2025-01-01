52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Nigeria

Notes From Africa: Guinness Nigeria, Coca-Cola Egypt, and Thai Union Ghana

Notes From Africa: Guinness Nigeria, Coca-Cola Egypt, and Thai Union Ghana

Nigeria To Suspend Taxes On Certain Food Imports To Curb Rising Prices

Nigeria To Suspend Taxes On Certain Food Imports To Curb Rising Prices

Nigeria plans to suspend taxes on certain food imports including wheat and maize for 150-days, and recommend a retail price to try to bring under control r...

Notes From Africa: Coca-Cola, Driscoll's, Dune Packaging, Sucrivoire

ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food-and-beverage stories from across Africa.

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com