Notes From Africa: Bralirwa, Mutandis Group, Baladna, Cash-U

Here's the latest in ESM's regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food-and-beverage stories from across the African continent.

Rwanda: Bralirwa Reports 31% Rise In Net Profit In 2023

Bralirwa, the local Rwandan subsidiary of the Dutch brewing group Heineken, has posted a net profit of 29.5 billion francs ($22.9 million) in its 2023 financial year – an increase of around 31% compared to the previous year. The result comes as the company registered a 16.5% improvement in sales to 183.6 billion francs ($142.5 million).

Moreover, its financial performance comes despite the depreciation of the local currency against the dollar that has pushed up financing, sales, and distribution costs to 128.6 billion francs ($99.8 million). The company's portfolio includes brands such as Primus, Mutzig, Turbo King, and Amstel.

Morocco: Mutandis Commissions Fruit Juice And Soft Drinks Plant

In Morocco, the Mutandis Group has launched a soft drinks and fruit juices plant in Berrechid in the Casablanca-Settat region. The plant has the capacity to produce 120,000 tonnes of beverages a year to meet the needs of the local market.

The coming onboard of the new unit should boost the company's sales as it aims to develop its market share. In 2023, Mutandis recorded a 13% increase in net profit to 113 million dirhams ($11.2 million).

Algeria: Qatari Group Baladna To Invest In Dairy Project

Baladna, Qatar's largest dairy and beverage company, is planning to set up a dairy complex in Algeria. This dairy project should include a farm covering 100,000 hectares and a processing plant with an annual production capacity of 200,000 tonnes of milk powder.

This new investment is welcomed by authorities who are racing to reduce the country’s huge dairy import bill estimated to be around $800 million every year. Algeria imports almost all of its annual milk powder consumption, which stands at around 430,000 tonnes according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Zimbabwe: Milling Plant Launched

In Zimbabwe, a milling plant has just been commissioned in Tynwald. Developed by Champion Foods, the unit has the capacity to produce 500 metric tonnes of maize meal and 200 metric tonnes of wheat flour per day. This new milling plant is expected to boost the country’s milling capacity. The country is one of the biggest consumers of grain in southern Africa, along with South Africa and Zambia.

Ghana: Cash-U Launches Cashew Nut Processing Unit

In Ghana, a new cashew nut processing plant has come on stream in the northern Banda district. Occupying an area of eight hectares and operated by Cash-U, it has a processing capacity of 12,000 tonnes of cashew nuts per year.

The plant's primary reliance will be on its self-owned 200-hectare estate. It is expected to add a cashew nut oil production line in a second phase. Furthermore, it is expected to generate more than 250 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region.

Nigeria: Sugarcane Estate To Be Established In Niger State

In Nigeria, the Niger State Government has secured a partnership agreement with JS Bio Energy Limited to promote sugarcane farming in Niger State. The agreement is expected to lead to the establishment of a large sugar-growing estate on 10,000 hectares of land.

The project should also comprise a sugar processing facility with a distillery, a biomass facility capable of producing industrial ethanol for domestic and international markets. It is expected to be unveiled within the next six months.