Ocado
UK Supermarket Sales Growth Picks Up As Consumers Start Christmas Shopping
Sales growth at British supermarkets picked-up over the last month, helped by consumers starting to make purchases for Christmas.
UK Grocery Inflation Edges Higher, Says Kantar
British shoppers faced increased pressure on their budgets last month after grocery price inflation edged higher, the latest industry data showed.
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com