Pick n Pay

South Africa's Pick n Pay Raises €450m In Boxer IPO

South Africa's SPAR Steps Up Battle For Affluent And Discount Shoppers

South Africa's SPAR Group plans to open premium and discount grocery stores while also entering new niche retail markets, its chief executive sai...

7 Retail And Food Trends To Watch In Africa In 2024

In Africa, the retail and food industries have been undergoing major changes in recent years. Here here are seven trends to watch.

