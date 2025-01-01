52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Profits

Migros To Invest CHF 2.5bn In Price Cuts, Renovation And Product Range

Portugal Approves Windfall Tax On Food Retailers, Energy Firms

Portugal's parliament has approved a 33% tax on the windfall profits that energy companies and food retailers may be bringing in with inflation at a near t...

Infarm To Focus On Profitability, Cut Workforce By More Than Half

Vertical farming company Infarm is planning to focus on profitable Growing Centres and reduce its workforce by more than 50% due to rising energy prices an...

