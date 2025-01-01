52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Sligro

Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In The Netherlands

Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In The Netherlands

Jumbo To Open First Stores In Belgium In Q4 2019

Jumbo To Open First Stores In Belgium In Q4 2019

Dutch retailer Jumbo has announced that it plans to open its first stores in Belgium in the fourth quarter of this year. Announcing its full-year result...

Dutch Wholesaler Sligro Sees Sales Up 11% On Previous Year

Dutch wholesale group Sligro has said that its sales from continuing operations in H1 were up 11.0% on the previous year, at €1.13 billion. Organic...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com