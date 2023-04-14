Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In The Netherlands

As with the rest of Europe, continuing inflation and supply chain disruptions will be the main the challenge for supermarkets in the Netherlands this year.

Consumer goods and services in the Netherlands were 8.0% more expensive in February 2023 than in the same month last year, recent data from Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (Statistics Netherlands) has shown. Food items were 18.4% more expensive in February compared to the same period last year, while in January they were 17.6% higher. Statistics Netherlands says this is mainly due to price increases in the fresh vegetables category.

As ESM magazine recently reported, the Dutch retail sector recorded 8.5% year-on-year turnover growth in February 2023, while volume sales decreased by 2.9%. Turnover in the food sector was 10.5% higher.

Here's an overview of the top ten supermarket retail chains in the Netherlands, according to their most recently-available full-year turnover. All data is supplied by Retail-Index (www.retail-index.com).

1. Albert Heijn

Turnover: €16.4 billion (2021)

Albert Heijn is in first place, reporting an annual turnover of €16 billion in 2021. The Ahold Delhaize-owned retailer operated 1,733 outlets as of 2022 and its banners include AH to Go, AH.nl, Albert Heijn XL, Albert Heijn, Bol.com and Gall & Gall.

In February, Albert Heijn added 100 items to its Prijsfavorieten (Price Favourites) campaign, under which it is seeking to offer affordable own-brand groceries.

2. Jumbo

Turnover: €10 billion (2022)

Jumbo is in second place with an annual turnover of €10 billion recorded in 2022. It boasted a network of 708 stores as of last year.

Last year was the first time that Jumbo reported yearly sales that topped the €10 billion mark. This was an increase of 3.7% on the previous year.

3. Lidl

Turnover: €4.5 billion (2020, estimated)

Lidl had an estimated turnover of €4.5 billion in the Netherlands in 2020, and 441 stores as of 2022.

The Schwarz Group owned retailer has had a presence in the Netherlands since 1997.

4. Aldi

Turnover: €3 billion (2020, estimated)

Aldi is in fourth place, with the discounter reporting an estimated annual turnover of €300 billion in 2020.

Part of the Aldi Nord group, Aldi operated 500 stores in the Netherlands as of 2022.

5. PLUS

Turnover: €5.5 billion (2022, estimated)

PLUS had an estimated turnover of €5.5 billion in 2022. The group operates approximately 550 stores in the Netherlands.

In January, PLUS announced it aims to continue to consolidate its business in 2023, following its successful merger with Coop Netherlands.

6. Detailresult

Turnover: €2.2 billion (2021)

Detailresult reported an annual turnover of €2.2 billion in 2021. The group had 313 stores as of 2022, and its banners include Deka Tuin, Dekamarkt, Dirk, and Dirx III Slijterijen.

The family business was created in 2008 from a merger of the two Dutch supermarket chains DekaMarkt and Dirk van den Broek.

7. Sligro

Turnover: €1.9 billion (2021)

Sligro recorded an annual turnover of €1.9 billion in 2021 and had 50 outlets in the Netherlands as of 2022.

In December 2022, Sligro announced plans to acquire the majority of cash-and-carry giant Metro's activities in Belgium. The move means that Sligro Food Group becomes the largest food wholesaler in Belgium.

8. SPAR

Turnover: €829 million (2021)

SPAR Netherlands reported a turnover of €829 million in 2021, and had 442 stores in the Netherlands as of 2022.

Its banners include SPAR City, SPAR Express, SPAR enjoy, SPAR University and SPAR.

9. Makro

Turnover: €797 million (2020)

Wholesaler Makro C&C recorded a turnover of €797 million in 2020. It had 17 outlets in the Netherlands as of 2022.

In March of this year, the Metro-owned business announced the opening of a new delivery depot to optimise its Food Service Distribution (FSD) business in the Netherlands.

Makro described the opening of the depot as an 'important milestone' for the implementation of its local 'sCore strategy', which seeks to expand the delivery service as the largest growth lever within its multichannel business model and triple delivery sales across the group by 2030.

10. Hoogvliet

Turnover: €765 million (2019)

Hoogvliet reported an annual turnover of €765 million in 2019, and had a network of 53 stores in the Netherlands as of 2022.

In March, the supervisory board of Hoogvliet Supermarkets announced the appointment of Edwin de Maa as its new CEO as of 1 June 2023. This position was temporarily filled by Fred van Heyningen, who will remain with the Dutch retail group as director of its holding company.

