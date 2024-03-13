52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Nestlé Reports Progress Against Net-Zero Goals, Reduces GHG Emissions In 2023

By Dayeeta Das
Food giant Nestlé has reduced its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 13.5% in 2023 compared to its baseline year 2018 while continuing to expand its business.

Nestlé added that it has 'successfully decoupled' its growth from its emissions and is on track to reach a 20% absolute reduction of GHG emissions by 2025.

The company attributed its achievements to programmes and initiatives implemented across all three scopes of activities (Scope 1, 2 and 3).

Reduction in its operations and supply chain accounted for 94% of the decline in Nestlé's GHG emissions in 2023.

'Unwavering Commitment'

Antonia Wanner, group head of ESG strategy and deployment at Nestlé stated, "Our progress on emissions reductions is proof of our unwavering commitment to our net-zero roadmap.

"We are working closely with our partners to help make food production more sustainable, while aiming at enhancing livelihoods across our value chain at the same time. A just transition is crucial to accelerate our efforts."

More than two-thirds of the company's GHG emissions come from sourcing its ingredients, and dairy is the single largest source of emissions, Nestlé noted.

The company is working with suppliers and farmers it sources from to help them transition to regenerative agriculture.

It also provides technical, collaborative, or financial assistance to support a just transition for farmers with whom it collaborates.

A quarter of the reductions achieved in 2023 came from dairy and livestock projects, including initiatives under the Ninho brand in Brazil.

Other Highlights

By the end of 2023, Nestlé sourced 15.2% of raw materials from farmers adopting regenerative agricultural practices.

As of the end of 2023, 91.9% of the sourced electricity in its global manufacturing sites was from renewable sources.

The company is working on reducing emissions through a combination of agroforestry, deforestation prevention and new farming practices.

It is also boosting innovation in products and agri-tech through its own research and development initiatives and external partnerships.

