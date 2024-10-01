Wheat
Ukrainian Wheat Offered Lowest At $244 Per Metric Tonne At Huge Egypt Tender
Ukrainian wheat has been offered lowest at $244 per metric tonne at Egypt's largest single tender, a price traders say is at a premium due to delayed payme...
Rain-Hit Crops Create Triple Whammy For French Grain Farmers
France, the European Union's largest grain producer, has experienced particularly wet weather in the past year, including a month of continuous rain in Oct...
