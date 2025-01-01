Whole Foods
Frito-Lay Launches Compostable Bags For Off The Eaten Path Brand
PepsiCo-owned snacking giant Frito-Lay has introduced an industrially compostable packaging for its Off The Eaten Path brand. Currently, the bags a...
Amazon Rolls Out Biometric Payment At Whole Foods Stores
Amazon.com Inc said it is rolling out biometric technology at its Whole Foods stores around Seattle starting on Wednesday, letting shoppers pay for it...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com