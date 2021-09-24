Frito-Lay Launches Compostable Bags For Off The Eaten Path Brand

Published on Sep 24 2021 11:25 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: PepsiCo / Whole Foods / Frito-Lay / TerraCycle / Off The Eaten Path / Ocean Conservancy / Industrially Compostable Packaging

PepsiCo-owned snacking giant Frito-Lay has introduced an industrially compostable packaging for its Off The Eaten Path brand.

Currently, the bags are available at Whole Foods Market and select retailers and are an example of PepsiCo's investments in breakthrough food packaging technology and the overall pep+ transformation.

Industrially Compostable Packaging.

Off The Eaten Path prides itself on being passionate about developing tasty snacks made with ingredients such as peas, chickpeas, and black beans.

As part of its journey on developing snacks that are planet-friendly, Off the Eaten Path is piloting industrially compostable packaging.

The packaging, primarily made from non-food, plant-based sources, is available on specially marked Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps or Off The Eaten Path Veggie Crisps.

GHG emissions from the production of materials used in these bags is 60% lower than traditional packaging and the technology may be licensed to other companies at no cost to further its use across the consumer-packaged goods industry, the company added.

"Frito-Lay recognises the important role we play in driving towards a circular economy and reducing packaging waste," said David Allen, vice president of sustainability, Frito-Lay North America.

"We are investing in plans to scale circular food packaging that is recyclable, compostable, biodegradable or reusable and sharing that technology to build a more sustainable food system for us all."

TerraCycle

In order to send the packaging to be composted, PepsiCo has invited consumers to sign up on the TerraCycle programme page, where they are given the choice to either mail in the packaging using the provided prepaid shipping label or locate a local composting drop-off location via the easy-to-use database.

"Since our founding, TerraCycle has made it our mission to 'Eliminate the Idea of Waste' and provide consumers with a simple process to responsibly dispose of the packaging generated from the items they use and consume every day," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle.

"Through this composting programme, consumers can demonstrate their respect for the environment by taking an active role in the end-of-life processing of their favourite brand of chip."

Marissa Solis, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America, said, "Everyone can play an important role in bringing positive change for our planet. We see these new, industrially compostable Off The Eaten Path bags as an easy way for consumers to forge a new path forward in creating a world where packaging never becomes waste."

Off The Eaten Path brand will also donate $1 to Ocean Conservancy for every bag returned to TerraCycle by 30 May, up to $192,000.

"We are thrilled to team up with Off The Eaten Path with the launch of these new, compostable bags," said Edith Cecchini, project director, corporate strategy and policy, Ocean Conservancy.

"Packaging design innovations such as this will move us a little closer to a circular economy, and an ocean free of trash."

Article by Conor Farrelly.