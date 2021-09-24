ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Frito-Lay Launches Compostable Bags For Off The Eaten Path Brand

Published on Sep 24 2021 11:25 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: PepsiCo / Whole Foods / Frito-Lay / TerraCycle / Off The Eaten Path / Ocean Conservancy / Industrially Compostable Packaging

Frito-Lay Launches Compostable Bags For Off The Eaten Path Brand

PepsiCo-owned snacking giant Frito-Lay has introduced an industrially compostable packaging for its Off The Eaten Path brand.

Currently, the bags are available at Whole Foods Market and select retailers and are an example of PepsiCo's investments in breakthrough food packaging technology and the overall pep+ transformation.

Industrially Compostable Packaging.

Off The Eaten Path prides itself on being passionate about developing tasty snacks made with ingredients such as peas, chickpeas, and black beans.

As part of its journey on developing snacks that are planet-friendly, Off the Eaten Path is piloting industrially compostable packaging.

The packaging, primarily made from non-food, plant-based sources, is available on specially marked Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps or Off The Eaten Path Veggie Crisps.

GHG emissions from the production of materials used in these bags is 60% lower than traditional packaging and the technology may be licensed to other companies at no cost to further its use across the consumer-packaged goods industry, the company added.

"Frito-Lay recognises the important role we play in driving towards a circular economy and reducing packaging waste," said David Allen, vice president of sustainability, Frito-Lay North America.

"We are investing in plans to scale circular food packaging that is recyclable, compostable, biodegradable or reusable and sharing that technology to build a more sustainable food system for us all."

TerraCycle

In order to send the packaging to be composted, PepsiCo has invited consumers to sign up on the TerraCycle programme page, where they are given the choice to either mail in the packaging using the provided prepaid shipping label or locate a local composting drop-off location via the easy-to-use database.

Advertisement

"Since our founding, TerraCycle has made it our mission to 'Eliminate the Idea of Waste' and provide consumers with a simple process to responsibly dispose of the packaging generated from the items they use and consume every day," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle.

"Through this composting programme, consumers can demonstrate their respect for the environment by taking an active role in the end-of-life processing of their favourite brand of chip."

Marissa Solis, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America, said, "Everyone can play an important role in bringing positive change for our planet. We see these new, industrially compostable Off The Eaten Path bags as an easy way for consumers to forge a new path forward in creating a world where packaging never becomes waste."

Off The Eaten Path brand will also donate $1 to Ocean Conservancy for every bag returned to TerraCycle by 30 May, up to $192,000.

"We are thrilled to team up with Off The Eaten Path with the launch of these new, compostable bags," said Edith Cecchini, project director, corporate strategy and policy, Ocean Conservancy.

"Packaging design innovations such as this will move us a little closer to a circular economy, and an ocean free of trash."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Packaging news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

PepsiCo's pep+ Strategy Should Put It 'Ahead Of The Curve' On Sustainability: Analyst

PepsiCo's pep+ Strategy Should Put It 'Ahead Of The Curve' On Sustainability: Analyst
PepsiCo To Cut Virgin Plastic Use By Half, Increase Recycled Plastic Use

PepsiCo To Cut Virgin Plastic Use By Half, Increase Recycled Plastic Use
PepsiCo To Launch Mountain Dew-Branded Alcoholic Drinks

PepsiCo To Launch Mountain Dew-Branded Alcoholic Drinks
PepsiCo To Sell Controlling Stake In Juice Brands Tropicana And Naked

PepsiCo To Sell Controlling Stake In Juice Brands Tropicana And Naked
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Packaging And Design

Continente Introduces Sustainable Packaging For Exclusive Coffee Range Thu, 23 Sep 2021

Continente Introduces Sustainable Packaging For Exclusive Coffee Range
Austria's ALPLA Group To Acquire Plastisax Wed, 22 Sep 2021

Austria's ALPLA Group To Acquire Plastisax
Carrefour Spain Halves Plastic Packaging For Fruit And Vegetables Mon, 20 Sep 2021

Carrefour Spain Halves Plastic Packaging For Fruit And Vegetables
Ferrero Rocher To Switch To Recyclable Packaging Wed, 15 Sep 2021

Ferrero Rocher To Switch To Recyclable Packaging
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN