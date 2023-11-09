Italy's DAO Opens Cashierless Tuday Conad Store In Verona

Italian regional cooperative DAO (Dettaglianti Alimentari Organizzati) has opened a cashierless store in Verona under the Tuday Conad banner.

The store, formerly a Conad City outlet, in Via Stella utilises smart cameras, video camera systems, apps, and artificial intelligence to track the items chosen and process payments, DAO noted.

Speaking at the inauguration, DAO operations director Nicola Webber said, “With Tuday we renew our presence here in Verona and our constant commitment to satisfying a community like that of a lively urban centre.

“Here the daily needs are the most diverse – continue – and the new store aims to respond to them all in an agile way .”

The store uses the XPay payment gateway from paytech provider Nexi to identify the products purchased by customers and facilitate payments.

Customers can enter the store freely, select the items they desire, and leave without having to pass them through a checkout belt.

Smart cameras and scales monitor the items chosen by shoppers, and they can view their purchases on designated totems upon reaching the payment area.

Payment can be made using credit cards or with the Tuday Prende & Vai app. To finalise the payment, customers simply scan the QR code generated in the app under the exit totems.

The store in Verona spans approximately 200 square metres and aligns with DAO's initiative to promote proximity and neighbourhood shopping.

DAO also plans to open a second Tuday Conad store in Trento. The Tuday concept caters to the urban lifestyle, offering convenient solutions for quick shopping needs.

DAO operates over 230 Conad-branded outlets in the provinces of Trento, Bolzano, Vicenza, and Verona. The cooperative is also one of the founders of Italian discounter Eurospin, in which it holds a 25% stake.