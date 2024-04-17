Codè Crai Ovest Tests Reusable Containers To Reduce Waste

Italian cooperative Codè Crai Ovest has rolled out a pilot project in three Turin stores offering reusable containers for purchases from the deli and butcher sections.

This pilot, which runs until June, aims to minimise packaging waste and promote environmentally conscious shopping habits.

Customers can sign up for the Aroundrs app and request free reusable Around containers (usable up to 200 times) for their purchases. The used containers must be returned to the store within seven days for sanitisation and reuse. Customers can also bring their own sanitised reusable containers from home.

A QR code and the Aroundrs app tracks purchases made with both Around containers and personal containers.

This 'first-of-its-kind' project in Italy aims to reduce single-use plastic packaging in food sales and encourage reusable containers as a standard practice while gathering data on consumer behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Environmental Sustainability

According to company president, Michele Poliseno, the 'Reusable Packaging Revolution' project aligns with the retailer's commitment to environmental sustainability, exemplified by their ongoing efforts to reduce plastic and energy consumption.

This project represents a collaborative effort between Codè Crai Ovest, Mercato Circolare, University of Turin, Aarhus University, and Around.

The quantitative data will be analysed by Mercato Circolare and the University of Turin, while qualitative feedback will be gathered through focus groups led by the University of Turin.

Every year, an estimated 2 billion containers and 16 billion cups are used just once in Europe before being discarded. This material is typically used for a mere 60 minutes before ending up in landfills.

The EU is tackling this problem head-on with a new packaging regulation that aims to reduce packaging waste, promote a circular economy for packaging, and favour sustainable practices.