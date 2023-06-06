52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

AB Foods To Boost Agri-Food Unit With $60m Bolt-On

By Reuters
Share this article

Associated British Foods, the owner of Primark and major sugar, foods and ingredients businesses, said it would buy dairy technology company National Milk Records for £48 million (€55.7 million) to boost its agri-food unit.

While it is best known for the value fashion retailer Primark which makes up almost half of its £17 billion (€19.7 billion) of revenue, AB Foods is also one of the largest UK food producers and operates one of the country's biggest animal feed businesses.

AB Foods said on Tuesday that NMR's expertise in the dairy industry would help grow its agriculture business, adding data and technology platforms which help farmers become more profitable, initially in Britain.

'A High-Quality Business'

"NMR is a high-quality business which is extremely complementary and additive to our dairy strategy and offering to the dairy industry," said Jose Nobre, head of AB Foods' AB Agri unit.

NMR's board has recommended ABF's 215 pence per share cash offer and AB Foods said in its statement that it had already received backing for the deal from investors holding about 69% of shares, close to the 75% threshold needed to approve the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal is expected to be completed during the third quarter.

In April of this year, the Primark-owner reported a 3% fall in first-half profit and kept its guidance for a flat outcome in the full year, staying cautious about the resilience of consumer spending.

For the full 2022-23 year, the group expects adjusted operating profit broadly in line with the £1.44 billion (€1.63 billion) made in 2021-22.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest Retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Tobacco Group BAT Sticks To Full-Year Forecast On Steady Demand
2
A-Brands

South African Food Firm Premier Group Posts Almost 40% Jump In Annual Profit
3
A-Brands

Over Three Quarters Of FMCG Leaders Say Sustainability Investments Will Spur Growth
4
A-Brands

Unilever Starts Search For New Chair: Reports
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com