Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Reports 'Significant' Improvement In Profitability

Associated British Foods Third-Quarter Results – What The Analysts Said

Associated British Foods has reported a 16% increase in group sales in Q3. Here's how leading industry analysts from Admirals, AJ Bell, GlobalData, Shore C...

Associated British Foods Raises Profit Outlook For Full Year

Associated British Foods has raised its profit outlook for the 2022/23 year as it reported a 13% rise in sales at its Primark fashion business in its lates...

