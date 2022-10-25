Aldi Süd To Offer JOKOLADE Chocolates

German discounter Aldi Süd is to roll out a range of Joko Winterscheidt's JOKOLADE chocolates as part of an exclusive campaign, according to a press release.

JOKOLADE uses Fairtrade-certified cocoa since its launch in early 2021 and is also a partner of Tony's Open Chain, the discounter noted.

Tony's Open Chain is an industry-led initiative that helps chocolate brands transform their cocoa supply chains and ensure that their chocolate is sustainably sourced.

Joko Winterscheidt commented, "I think there are enough things in the world that are unfair. Chocolate shouldn't be one of them. That's why we are campaigning hard for fair payment as well as better working conditions for farmers in the cultivation of cocoa and other ingredients in our chocolate."

Chocolate Range

Starting 28 October, Aldi Süd will offer six JOKOLADE varieties, including white chocolate with caramelised hazelnut kernels, cookie pieces with coffee and meringue; milk chocolate with dried banana pieces, caramel and cookie pieces; and milk chocolate with toffee pieces and cookie pieces with coffee.

Other variants include dark chocolate with pear preparation, brownie pieces and caramelised almond pieces; milk chocolate with pretzel, caramel and sea salt; and dark chocolate with orange, almonds and pumpkin seeds.

Dr Julia Adou, director of corporate responsibility at Aldi Süd, said, "Already today, almost all products containing cocoa at Aldi Süd are certified according to the Fairtrade, Fairtrade Cocoa Programme or Rainforest Alliance standards.

"Good for all also means good conditions at the beginning of the supply chains. We share this vision with JOKOLADE and are very pleased about the guest appearance at Aldi Süd."

With the CHOCO CHANGER from the Aldi brand 'Choceur', Aldi Süd joined the open chain of Tony's Chocolonely, an initiative that advocates fair working conditions in chocolate production. [Image Courtesy: Dario Suppan Photography]

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.