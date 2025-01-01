Cocoa
Ghana’s Cocoa Purchases Smooth Under New Funding Model: Cocobod CEO
Cocoa purchases in the world's number two producer Ghana have been smooth and orderly in the current 2024/25 crop season under a major new funding model.
Ghana Cocoa Farmers Hoard Beans In Anticipation Of Price Hike
Cocoa farmers in the world's No.2 producer Ghana are hoarding beans in anticipation of higher prices, industry sources told Reuters.
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com