Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Altria Opts To End Non-Compete Agreement With Juul

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc said it had exercised the option to be released from its non-compete deal with Juul Labs Inc, nearly four years after buying a 35% stake in the e-cigarette maker that was then at the zenith of its popularity.

Altria is looking to permanently terminate its non-competition obligations to Juul, give up certain rights including its board designation rights and reduce its voting power, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

In July, Altria slashed the value of its stake in Juul to $450 million, down from the original value of $12.8 billion, allowing itself the option to be released from the non-compete clause and invest in or engage with any other e-vapour business.

However, it did not seek to be released from the obligations at the time, and said it saw value in its investment rights in Juul.

Takeover Target

A change in its stance means Altria could go it alone or pursue other vaping product makers. Privately owned Njoy, which has already succeeded with its premarket tobacco product application process, could be a takeover target, some analysts said.

"It's more likely that Altria will seek to buy its way back into the e-cigarette category (which represents 7% of US nicotine sales)," Cowen analyst Vivien Azer wrote in a note.

Altria did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its rationale behind the decision and e-cigarette plans.

"This decision...increases the financial and strategic options we can pursue to secure our business and address the impact of the (US Food and Drug Administration's) now stayed order," a Juul spokesperson said.

The FDA in June blocked Juul from selling its nicotine products in the country, after a nearly two-year-long review of data submitted by the company. Juul quickly appealed to temporarily block the order.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Andrea Zahumensky To Lead Kimberly-Clark's North American Personal Care Unit
2
A-Brands

Philip Morris Not Planning To Drop $16bn Swedish Match Bid: CEO
3
A-Brands

Nestlé CEO: I'm Not A 'Mega Deal' Maker
4
A-Brands

Lindt Wins Chocolate Bunny Battle In Swiss Court
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com