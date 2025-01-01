52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Investment

Aryzta Invests In Germany’s Eisleben Bake-Off Facility

Lidl Reaches 700 Stores In Spain, Relaunches Scan & Go In Belgium

Discounter Lidl has simultaneously opened seven new stores in Spain, bringing its total number of supermarkets in the country to 700.

Tommy Invests €45m In New Logistics Centre

Croatia's Tommy has invested €45 million to open a new logistics and distribution centre in Dugopolje, making it one of the largest investments in the...

