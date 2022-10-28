Subscribe Login
A-Brands

Altria Partners With Japan Tobacco To Bolster Smoke-Free Category

Share this article

Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc has announced a strategic partnership with Japan Tobacco in an attempt to boost its smoke-free category.

Altria and JT will jointly establish Horizon Innovations LLC, which would be responsible for US marketing and commercialisation of heated tobacco stick (HTS) products owned and developed by either company.

Altria said the joint venture would be through its subsidiary Philip Morris USA that will hold a 75% economic interest in Horizon and Japan Tobacco International, a subsidiary of JT, holding the rest. Altria added it would make an initial $150 million in capital contribution to Horizon.

Ploom HTS

The companies expect to jointly prepare US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) filings for the latest version of Ploom HTS products that are not currently commercialised and submit pre-market tobacco product applications in the first half of 2025.

The announcement comes just days after Altria's US rights to sell IQOS returned to peer Philip Morris International Inc, which was spun off from Altria in 2008 when the group wanted to separate its US and overseas businesses.

Philip Morris agreed to pay $2.7 billion for the exclusive right to sell IQOS heated tobacco products in the United States.

Late September, Altria exercised the option to be released from its non-compete deal with Juul Labs Inc, almost four years after buying a 35% stake in the company.

The FDA, in early July, put on hold its ban on sales of Juul's e-cigarettes in the US, after the health agency for a brief period banned its products as data submitted by the company failed to show its products would be appropriate for public health.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Danone Raises 2022 Outlook As Third-Quarter Sales Beat Expectations
2
A-Brands

Unilever Downbeat On Europe, China Consumer Sentiment
3
A-Brands

Plant Based World Expo To Feature Three Emerging Food Trends
4
A-Brands

Kraft Heinz Beats Quarterly Sales Estimates On Higher Prices
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com