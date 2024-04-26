Nestlé Launches Nespresso In India As It Focuses On Premium Coffee Category

Food giant Nestlé has announced the launch of Nespresso in India as it seeks to meet consumer demand and focus on expanding the premium coffee category in the country.

Nestlé will offer Nespresso coffees through e-commerce channels in India and plans to open its first boutique in Delhi and expand to other key cities in due course.

Nespresso coffees and systems will be available in original and professional formats by the end of 2024 for both in- and out-of-home consumers, the company added.

Guillaume Le Cunff, CEO of Nespresso stated, "For almost 40 years, Nespresso has been committed to elevating the coffee experience through its signature taste and embedding sustainability in every part of the business.

"Having sourced green coffee from India since 2011, I am excited to see the brand continuing to grow in this promising coffee market."

Nespresso

Nespresso is a certified B Corp company and through its Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality Program, the brand works directly with around 2,000 coffee farmers in India.

It is manufactured in three factories in Switzerland, using state-of-the-art technology.

The brand is available in over 90 markets and has a network of over 800 boutiques in 500 cities.

Suresh Narayanan, chair and managing director of Nestlé India said, "I am very happy that Nespresso will soon be available to enable consumers, coffee aficionados and coffee connoisseurs in India to unlock new experiences and discover extraordinary coffees.

"In recent years, coffee consumption in India has seen a surge, with a discernible trend towards in-home consumption. With its growing young population that has exposure to global trends and is open to new experiences, India is one of the fastest-growing coffee markets for Nestlé."