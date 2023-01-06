ANFAS Hotel Equipment and Food Product Fair Takes Place 17-20 January

The ANFAS Hotel Equipment and Food Product Fair is one of the leading events of its kind in Türkiye, offering the opportunity to learn about the latest developments and trends in food products and hotel equipment.

Between 30,000 and 50,000 international guests are expected at the ANFAS Expo Center in Antalya from 17 to 20 January 2023, taking the opportunity to make new contacts, take advantage of business opportunities and find out about the latest products and services.

As well as providing comprehensive insight into the world of professional hotel equipment, this year, the fair will also host a two-day conference on 'Exporting to Europe, Focus on Trade Opportunities and Possibilities', which will feature both domestic and international speakers from the worlds of politics and business.

Insights And Inspiration

This event is expected to be a prelude to future food-heavy conferences, and the organisers hope it will provide valuable insights and inspiration to participants. It supports the ideas and efforts of its exhibitors and seeks to help them turn their business ideas into reality.

The city of Antalya is known for its beautiful beaches, azure sea and rich cultural heritage. It is also known for its strategic geographical location in the field of tourism and trade. Antalya is the ideal location for the ANFAS Hotel Equipment and Food Product exhibition and the organisers look forward to providing our guests with an unforgettable exhibition experience.

For more information, visit www.anfashotelequipment.com.

