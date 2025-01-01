52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Food

India's Food Delivery Market Getting Competitive, Says GlobalData

India's Food Delivery Market Getting Competitive, Says GlobalData

Finland’s Kesko Sees Grocery Sales Go Down By 1.9% In November

Finland’s Kesko Sees Grocery Sales Go Down By 1.9% In November

Finnish retailer Kesko has reported a 1.9% decrease in sales in its grocery sales division in November, to €527.1 million.

FRICON Steps Into A New Era Of Innovation And Connectivity

ESM chats to Rafael Leitão, Marketing Manager at FRICON, a global leader in commercial refrigeration, about its revamped website and facilitating

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com