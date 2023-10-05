Anuga 2023 Set To Host Comprehensive Series Of Lectures, Discussions

Anuga 2023, which takes place at Koelnmesse from 7 to 11 October, has announced a comprehensive lecture and panel discussion series, running throughout the event.

In the Anuga Trend Zone, located on the North Boulevard in front of Hall 8, Innova Market Insights and Euromonitor International are among those set to take to the stage.

Special focus will be placed on the key theme of Anuga 2023, Sustainable Growth, which will address both environmental aspects and solutions in the food industry, as well as taking a look at the economical and humanitarian impact that sustainability can bring.

A further lecture will address themes such as production and price optimisation, reducing waste and the important role that technology will play in the future provision of affordable and accessible food.

Anuga HORIZON Conference

Allied to this, the Anuga HORIZON Conference will explore pioneering technologies such as artificial intelligence and innovative protein sources, while Anuga partners UNIDO and EIT Food will also explore the link between sustainable growth and food innovation.

Elsewhere, as part of Anuga Organic, an 'Organic on Stage' lecture series will take place in Passage 4/5 of the trade fair, close to the Start-Up Area, and will explore innovative developments in the organic sector, presenting the latest trends and progress in this section.

Anuga Halal Global Conference

In addition, a further highlight of Anuga 2023 is set to be the Anuga Halal Global Conference, which will explore the growing significance of Halal-certified food around the world, and particularly in Europe.

The complete event programme, including full speaker details and further information, can be found on the Anuga website.

