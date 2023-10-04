Anuga Announces Plans To Expand Internationally With 'Anuga Select'

Anuga has announced a strategic decision to expand globally under the banner of 'Anuga Select'.

As part of the initiative, Anuga will strategically position its product family in upcoming markets under the Anuga Select banner, and present the brand at international satellite events.

According to the food and beverage trade fair, which holds its 2023 event at Koelnmesse from 7 to 10 October, the initiative will 'contribute towards opening up new business potential for exhibitors, and at the same time further reinforce Anuga as the global platform for the food and beverage industry'.

International Support

"We understand the needs of our exhibitors and are resolved to support them with their international business," commented Bastian Mingers, vice president trade fair management of Koelnmesse's food trade fairs.

"Anuga Select provides our customers with a reliable platform for entering global markets and achieving their business goals. As such, we particularly offer smaller, regional companies a strong quality brand locally and export-oriented companies in the respective country optimal market access."

Building Identity

As well as announcing the Anuga Select initiative, Anuga has also launched the #weareanuga campaign to build up a strong and identity-promoting community around the Anuga brand.

This initiative is being communicated across a variety of social media channels, uniting exhibitors, visitors and trade fair enthusiasts worldwide.

"With #weareanuga we are creating a community which shares the passion for the trade fair industry," said Nils-Holger Glomme, global brand manager of Anuga. "We would like to offer a forum where people can network and be successful together."

