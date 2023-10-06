52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Anuga Presents The Top Innovations Of 2023

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Some 68 products are set to be presented at the Anuga taste Innovation Show, which is certain to be among the highlights of Anuga 2023, taking place from 7 to 11 October at Koelnmesse.

The Anuga taste Innovation Show is a trend barometer and a source of inspiration for global food businesses, with products selected by a jury comprising international trade journalists and market research analysts.

This year, some 689 companies applied, with more than 2,200 products submitted for consideration. From this, the jury selected 68 products and concepts that boasted innovation, sustainability and creativity.

Standout Innovations

Of these, ten products were also distinguished as being especially innovative, including:

  • Sushi Rice Platter by Asian Table Wismettac Emea Holdings Ltd (Great Britain)
  • BettaF!sh TU-NAH Tin by BettaF!sh (Germany)
  • Melis Pickle Soda by Euro Gida San. Ve Tic. A.s (Türkiye)
  • Yoghurt Alternative Made from Apricot Stones by Kern Tec (Austria)
  • Crunchy Mushroom Chilli by Lifestyle Ventures SDN BHD (Malaysia)
  • Hexa-Creme by Lyson Apiary (Poland)
  • Vegan No Egg White by Schouten Europe (Netherlands)
  • Milch Garum by the Garum Project (Italy)
  • Dried Mushrooms and Mixes by VG Fryer D.o.o. (Croatia)
  • Chica Mexicana Tortilla Wheat Beer by Leighton Foods (Denmark)

Key trends to emerge from the process include a focus on alternative proteins, clean-label products, and products with additional health benefits.

The Anuga taste Innovation Show catalogue, along with more information, is available online, on the Anuga website.

