Bakery Firm Aryzta Announces New Committee Membership

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Bakery giant Aryzta AG has announced the new composition of its board committees, following a number of recent resignations.

The Audit committee, chaired by Hélène Weber Dubi, includes members Alejandro Legarda Zaragueta and Heiner Kamps, the company said.

Elsewhere, the group's Governance and Nomination committee, chaired by Alejandro Legarda Zaragueta, also includes Hélène Weber Dubi, while the Remuneration Committee, chaired by Hélène Weber Dubi, also includes Heiner Kamps.

These committees will serve until the next Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2024, the group said in a statement.

Headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland, Aryzta operates globally, with a presence in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Revenue Growth

In October, Aryzta reported a 20.9% revenue increase for its 2022/23 financial year, reaching €2.12 billion, accompanied by a 57.8% growth in EBITDA to €271.3 million.

Organic growth rose from 17.9% to 21.6%, primarily fuelled by a pricing increase of 18.2% and a 3.5% boost in volume, driven by heightened demand for bake-off products.

Despite challenging market conditions marked by persistent inflation, rising living costs, and concerns over supply chain and energy costs, chairman and interim CEO Urs Jordi attributed the positive performance to Aryzta's intensified investment in new product innovation over the past year.

Europe contributed 88% of the group's revenue in the period, with the Rest of World accounting for the remaining 12%.

