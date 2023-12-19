BAT Ireland Calls For Ban On Vape Flavours That Target 'Underage' Consumers

Tobacco firm BAT, which is also a major player in the vaping sector, has called for a ban on 'confectionery, dessert and soft drink' vape flavours in Ireland, in response to a public consultation recently launched by the country's Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

BAT Ireland has called for a ban on flavours, marketing slogans and images that target underage consumers, in order to 'make the vaping industry more responsible'.

The public consultation, which is due to close on the 5 January will be used to inform a new Bill on the future regulation of the vaping sector in Ireland, which is expected to be published next spring.

A ban on the sale of vapes to under 18s is set to be introduced imminently, followed by regulations on how vaping products are marketed.

'Cut Off At The Source'

“The incoming ban on the sale of vapes to under 18s will cut off underage users at the source," commented David Melinn, country manager of BAT Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a global vape manufacturer, we are clear on our responsibilities and believe that stronger regulation is needed. That’s why we are urging the government to ban confectionery, dessert and soft drink flavours that target the underage to stop young people from ever trying these products in the first place."

Flavour Profiles

The tobacco giant, which produces the Vuse vaping brand, has not called for flavoured vapes to be banned altogether, rather particular flavours that are aimed at younger consumers.

“We believe a ban on flavours that target the underage strikes the balance of minimising the risk of underage uptake while simultaneously ensuring that the majority of vapers still have access to their preferred flavours,” Melinn added.

The company also said that it was 'vital' that the harm reduction role that vaping can play in terms of helping consumers quit smoking is recognised in future regulations.

Read More: Tobacco Firms' Transition Under Fire As WHO Targets Vaping