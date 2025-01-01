52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

BAT

BAT Profit Beats Forecasts But Target For Smoking Alternatives In Doubt

BAT Profit Beats Forecasts But Target For Smoking Alternatives In Doubt

BAT Appoints New Group Company Secretary

BAT Appoints New Group Company Secretary

British American Tobacco (BAT) has announced the appointment of Caroline Ferland as its new group company secretary and assistant general counsel.

BAT Agrees Deal To Sell Russian, Belarusian Businesses

British American Tobacco has announced it has formally entered into an agreement to sell its Russian and Belarusian businesses in compliance with local and...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com