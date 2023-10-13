BAT Names Cora Koppe-Stahrenberg As Chief People Officer

British American Tobacco (BAT) has appointed Cora Koppe-Stahrenberg as its chief people officer and member of the management board, effective 1 November 2023.

In the newly created role, Koppe-Stahrenberg will report to BAT chief executive officer, Tadeu Marroco, the company added.

Cora Koppe-Stahrenberg

Most recently, Koppe-Stahrenberg served as the global head of human resources of Fresenius Medical Care, a publicly listed global healthcare company with over 125,000 employees.

She established a new global HR function and implemented people strategy at Fresenius Medical Care.

The strategy focused on creating a collaborative and empowering culture through a number of change initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before this, she held various international senior HR positions at Marsh & McLennan Companies, Emirates Investment Authority and General Electric.

A 'Team Enhancing Appointment'

Commenting on the appointment, Marroco stated, "This is a significant management team enhancing appointment for BAT. Culture and collaboration are at the heart of my leadership agenda, Cora shares these values and will play a key role in the group’s transformation to build A Better Tomorrow.

"I have no doubt that Cora will bring a fresh perspective having worked internationally in multiple sectors outside our industry and will bring new insights and capability to our management team."

In July of this year, British American Tobacco reported a jump in half-yearly profit, supported by higher cigarette prices and fast-growing demand for tobacco alternatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

With traditional smoking on the decline, BAT has been investing in next generation products like heated tobacco and vapes to sustain growth.

That, coupled with cigarette price hikes and a resumption of international travel helping duty-free trade, benefited the company.