52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

British American Tobacco Posts Higher First-Half Profit

By Reuters
Share this article

British American Tobacco has reported a jump in half-yearly profit, supported by higher cigarette prices and fast-growing demand for tobacco alternatives.

With traditional smoking on the decline, BAT has been investing in next generation products like heated tobacco and vapes to sustain growth.

That, coupled with cigarette price hikes and a resumption of international travel helping duty-free trade, benefited the company.

Half-Year Profit

BAT's profit from operations on a reported basis was up 61.4% at £5.94 billion (€6.92 billion) for the six months ended June 30.

In the same period last year, the company had taken a £957 million (€1.11 billion) impairment charge related to the transfer of its Russian business.

ADVERTISEMENT

First-half revenue grew 4.4% to £13.44 billion (€15.66 billion).

'Resilient Performance'

"I’m pleased with the resilient performance of BAT in the first half of 2023 and the renewed sense of energy across the organisation," commented recently-appointed chief executive Tadeu Marroco.

"It is a challenging external environment. High inflation and slower global growth are impacting consumers and business. Yet our revenue, profit from operations and earnings are all up."

BAT said that revenue from non-combustible categories now accounts for 16.6% of total group revenue, a 180-basis-point rise on the previous year, while its Vuse and Velo brands put in a 'strong revenue performance'.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I remain confident that New Categories will deliver a positive contribution in 2024," Marroco added. "However, we do not expect contribution growth to be linear, as levels of investment will align with the phasing of our big innovation platforms."

The company's full-year guidance remains unchanged.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Danone Writes Down Russia Assets, Reports Better-Than-Expected Sales
2
A-Brands

Unilever Half-Year Results – What The Analysts Said
3
A-Brands

British Caterer Compass Leaves Outlook Unchanged
4
A-Brands

Kimberly-Clark Lifts Annual Forecasts On Price Hikes, Steady Demand
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com