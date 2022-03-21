Subscribe Login
BAT Names New Digital And Information Director

BAT has announced the appointment of Javed Iqbal Syed as its new digital and information director and member of the management board, effective 1 April 2022.

Currently, Syed serves as area director of Middle East and South Asia.

He will succeed Marina Bellini, who is to step down from BAT’s management board on 31 March and leave the company on 31 May.

Bellini was instrumental in establishing a strong pipeline of digital expertise through talent development and embedding digital as a key enabler of the company’s 'A Better Tomorrow' strategy.

BAT chief executive, Jack Bowles, thanked Bellini for her “significant contribution” as digital and information director and added, "She has been key in supporting the group's transformation by unlocking commercial value across the global organisation and connecting information and data to create a digitally agile business.”

'Extensive Experience'

Commenting on Syed's appointment, Bowles said he has “extensive experience” in leading strategic change across multiple geographies, including systems and process transformation.

He added, “His [Syed's] finance and technology background and extensive commercial knowledge, supported by his appetite for change and capacity to build high-performing teams, will ensure the next chapter of our digital journey is in safe hands."

In February of this year, the company reported a 7% rise in full-year adjusted revenue to £25.7 billion (€30.5 billion), helped by sales of e-cigarettes and oral nicotine.

Last year, BAT launched an innovation hub in Trieste, Italy to focus on research, development and production of reduced-risk products as part of its building 'A Better Tomorrow' strategy.

