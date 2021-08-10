Beiersdorf's Berlin Facility To Achieve Climate-Neutral Status Next Year

Published on Aug 10 2021 1:58 PM in A-Brands tagged: Beiersdorf / Biogas / Biomethane / Cimate Neutral

Nivea maker Beiersdorf has announced that its Berlin production facility will be climate-neutral from 2022 onwards.

Beiersdorf Manufacturing GmbH in Berlin is to switch to biomethane from the start of next year, and this, coupled with the use of green electricity, will reduce the location's CO2 footprint by 99% (compared to 2018).

Part Of A Broader Move

The move forms part of the group's wider efforts to operate all production facilities worldwide in a climate-neutral manner by 2030, it said.

In addition, direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1-3) are to be reduced by 30% in absolute terms as early as 2025.

Since 2019, all Beiersdorf's production and office sites worldwide have been sourcing 100% of their electricity from renewable energy sources. The move to biomethane at its Berlin facility means that all heating needs will also be taken care of sustainably.

Only some of the vehicle fleet and the emergency power supply will still be powered by fossil fuels, which the group plans to offset using high-quality CO2 certificates.

The biogas to be used at the Berlin facility is produced in Denmark from organic waste and fed into the European gas grid.

Climate Positive Future

“We want to live up to our responsibility as a manufacturing and globally active company and are consistently aligning our actions with our vision of a ‘Climate Positive Future’ and our ambitious targets," commented Malte Schulz, vice president supply chain Europe, at Beiersdorf.

"To this end, we are working intensively to reduce our emissions. We have a great deal of leverage for this at our production sites. Alongside the purchase of green electricity and energy efficiency measures, the switch to biogas is another step that we are very pleased about."

Earlier this month, Beiersdorf announced that it expects full-year sales to increase by around 10% this year. It also recently announced a €1 million donation to those affected by the recent flooding in Germany.

