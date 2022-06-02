Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Bonduelle Enters Into Negotiations Over BALL Business

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

French company Bonduelle has entered into exclusive negotiations with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Fonds de solidarité FTQ, with a view to these investors acquiring, in equal shares between them, 65% of Bonduelle Americas Long Life (BALL).

BALL processes and markets canned and frozen vegetables in the United States and Canada, in distribution for the retail and foodservice, primarily private label and third-party brands.

BALL reported a turnover of C$ 943 million (€695 million) between 2020 and 2021.

Growth And Profitability

Commenting, Guillaume Debrosse, CEO of Bonduelle said, "The transaction with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and CDPQ would allow BALL to pursue its development in a North American market that is consolidating and to finance its growth and profitability investments, without any new allocation of capital by the Bonduelle Group.

"As a minority shareholder, Bonduelle will ultimately benefit from 35% of the value created by this business."

'Structuring Transaction'

Elsewhere, Dany Pelletier, executive vice-president of investments at Fonds de solidarité FTQ said, "The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is proud to build this partnership to accomplish this structuring transaction for the Quebec agri-food sector.

"The transaction involving Bonduelle Americas Long Life, the Fonds and its partners will become one of the most significant in the Quebec food industry. It will allow the company to continue its North American expansion. The Fonds participation in this transaction is its investments of nearly C$ 1.3 billion in agri-food industry".

In addition, Kim Thomassin, executive vice-president and head of Québec at CDPQ said that the investment firm is "especially proud to become a shareholder of one of the principal players in the North American food industry".

CDPQ is a global investment group, which manages funds for public retirement and insurance plans.

Read More: Bonduelle Group Sees Sales Growth Led By Europe In Q3

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Nikita Naz Siddique. For more A-brand news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Discover The Healthy And Fresh Taste Of Korea At K-Food Fair In Paris
2
A-Brands

Pfizer Set To Exit GSK's Consumer Health Arm After Spin-Off
3
A-Brands

Activist Investor Peltz Set To Focus Minds At Unilever: Analysis
4
A-Brands

Thai Union Publishes Ninth Annual Sustainability Report
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com