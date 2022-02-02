Britvic Appoints New Chief People Officer

British soft drinks producer Britvic has announced the appointment of Elly Tomlins as its new chief people officer, effective immediately.

Joining the company from Tate & Lyle plc, Tomlins will also be a member of the executive committee.

Commenting on her appointment, Britvic chief executive, Simon Litherland, said, "I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Elly [Tomlins] to the Britvic team.

"She brings a wealth of experience and an impressive energy to the role, and I look forward to working with her as we continue to develop our high-performance culture."

Extensive HR Experience

Tomlins brings extensive experience in human resources across multiple industries. Most recently, she served as vice president of culture and people strategy and HR director of innovation and commercial development at Tate & Lyle plc.

Prior to this, she held key human resources and people roles spanning the hospitality sector with Whitbread plc, and data-led technology with Thomson Reuters.

In her role with Britvic plc, Tomlins will be responsible for driving Britvic’s People and Culture strategy globally.

The drinks producer hopes that her expertise in developing engaging and progressive talent strategies, delivering innovative employee experiences, and building and scaling culture transformation will prove invaluable as Britvic plc continues to build a dynamic and highly connected culture of belonging, wellbeing, growth, and development.

Tomlins stated, "Britvic is a company I truly admire. I have been so impressed by its focus on healthier people, healthier planet and on creating a workplace that encourages collaboration, learning and development. I’m very much looking forward to getting to know my new colleagues and building on the great work already in train."

