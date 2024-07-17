52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Packaging And Design

Tetra Pak Names Katrin Andersson As New Managing Director For North Europe

By Dayeeta Das
Packaging firm Tetra Pak has appointed Katrin Andersson as the new managing director of its North Europe unit, effective 1 August 2024.

Andersson succeeds Alex Henriksen, who will take up the role of managing director for East Europe, the company added.

In the new role, Andersson will be responsible for Tetra Pak Market Operations in North Europe, which operates in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and the UK.

Commenting on her new role, Andersson, stated, “The North Europe team boasts a wealth of exciting possibilities, from nurturing current operations through to growing new business areas.

“I am thrilled to join such a strong team and look forward to working together to further develop these areas.”

Katrin Andersson

Andersson is an accomplished professional and brings a wealth of experience to her new position.

She has been with Tetra Pak for more than 17 years, most recently as a sales director in North Europe.

Tetra Pak hopes to drive continued success and growth in the North European market under Andersson's leadership.

Alex Henriksen, managing director for East Europe at Tetra Pak, added, “I very much look forward to my new role in East Europe, and am grateful for all the experience I have gained during my years with the North Europe team.

“I am confident that Katrin will bring new ideas to further develop our business and support our customers in North Europe.”

In June of this year, Tetra Pak reported a 20% reduction in value chain greenhouse gas emissions since 2019, as well as a 47% reduction in emissions across its own operations.

