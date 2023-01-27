Campbell Soup Appoints Carrie Anderson As Chief Financial Officer

Campbell Soup Company has announced the appointment of Carrie L. Anderson as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Anderson will step into the role on February.

She will be in charge of leading Campbell’s finance function, including controllership, corporate financial planning and analysis, corporate strategy and development, tax, treasury, internal audit, investor relations, transactional services and financial systems.

Anderson will report to Campbell’s president and chief executive officer Mark Clouse and become a member of the company’s operating committee and a corporate officer.

She succeeds Mick Beekhuizen, who was appointed president of Campbell’s Meals & Beverages division in November 2022.

Financial Experience

Anderson joins Campbell from Integra LifeSciences, a global medical technology company, where she has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2019.

Prior to Integra, Anderson spent seven years with Dover Corporation in several leadership roles, including chief accounting officer/corporate controller, and vice president and CFO for the company’s engineered systems and printing and identification businesses.

Previously, Anderson spent six years as vice president and chief financial officer of Delphi Product & Service Solutions, a division of Delphi Corporation. While at Delphi, she also held leadership positions in finance, treasury and investor relations.

Anderson started her career with General Motors.

'A Collaborative Approach'

"I am delighted to welcome Carrie to our leadership team. She brings a wide range of diverse, strategic experience and financial discipline, and her expertise in capital management and deployment will help us continue to drive our growth plans and enhance our performance," said Campbell’s president Mark Clouse.

"Her collaborative approach combined with a track record of driving transformation, delivering results and developing strong finance teams will be invaluable as we continue to build momentum in the business."

