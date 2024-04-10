Cargill To Step Up Production Of Cocoa Alternatives With Voyage Foods

Cargill has partnered with Voyage Foods to scale up the production of alternatives to cocoa-based products and spreads that are free from nut and dairy allergens.

Cargill will serve as the exclusive B2B global distributor for Voyage Foods, expanding its traditional chocolate portfolio to offer sustainable alternatives for cocoa-based products.

These alternatives to cocoa-based products – or the cocoa-free confectionery range - will be used in the recipe formulation for categories such as bakery, ice cream and confectionery, Cargill added.

The move will complement and diversify Cargill’s traditional chocolate portfolio to include a range of solutions that are vegan and produced with no nut or dairy allergens used in the recipe formulation.

Initially, the cocoa-free confectionery range will be launched in Europe, followed by rollouts in other parts of the world.

'Source Of Inspiration And Growth'

Inge Demeyere, managing director of bakery, ice cream and chocolate confectionery Europe at Cargill stated, “We want to be our customers’ main source of inspiration and growth, setting new standards for innovating and collaborating. To do this, we’re anticipating future trends by focusing on exciting, high-value categories such as ice cream, sweet bakery and chocolate confectionery.”

Demeyere added, “Alternatives to cocoa-based products are a great accompaniment to the traditional chocolate solutions that Cargill offers its customers,

“This partnership is just one of the many ways that we are future-proofing our portfolio and meeting consumer demands and market regulations when it comes to even more sustainable options.”

Voyage Foods uses its proprietary technology to replicate products and applications with the chocolate flavour.

Adam Maxwell, CEO and founder of Voyage Foods said, “Partnering with Cargill, a leader in the food industry for over 100 years, is the perfect way to scale these solutions globally to offer food manufacturers the ability to integrate cocoa-free confectionery and spreads, produced with no nut or dairy allergens used in the recipe formulation, into their portfolios. Together, we’re amplifying our impact on people and the planet.”