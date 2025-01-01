52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Cargill

Bunge Profit Tops Estimates On Grain, Oilseed Volumes; 2024 Outlook Intact

Traders Face $1bn Loss On Faltering Ghana Cocoa Supply, Sources Say

Trading houses face losses of at least $1 billion on cocoa derivatives after major producer Ghana failed to deliver beans this year, forcing trad...

Bunge, Viterra Offer To Sell EU Assets Seeking EU Approval For Merger

US grains merchant Bunge and Glencore-backed Viterra have offered to divest assets in two EU countries aimed at winning EU antitrust approval for thei...

